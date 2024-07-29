1 adult, 1 child die Monday morning in what Denver police are investigating as a double homicide

DENVER — Two people — a woman and little girl — died Monday morning in what Denver police are investigating as a double homicide.

"The victims had blunt force injuries," the Denver Police Department public information officer said.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the 3200 block of N. Syracuse. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine cause of death. If the status is this investigation changes to a homicide, we will update on this thread. pic.twitter.com/c1uYqZJtuy — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 29, 2024

DPD originally reported officers were conducting a death investigation in the old Stapleton neighborhood — now called City Park — off N Syracuse Street around 7:50 a.m.

Then just before 9:15 a.m. Monday, DPD said a second person was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. That's when Denver police declared officers were now investigating a double homicide.

"Investigators believe they are in contact with all involved persons," Denver police said. But the investigation is ongoing.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of both deaths and release the identities of the people who died once family has been notified, according to DPD.