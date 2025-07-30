Historic Elitch Theatre asking for help identifying suspects behind July 13 break-in

DENVER — The Historic Elitch Theatre is asking for help identifying the suspects behind a July 13 break-in. The theatre said there have been several instances of trespassing recently, but did not clarify if the three young men captured on security cameras on July 13 were also responsible for other break-ins.
The 133-year old Denver business shared photos and videos of the three young men wandering around the theatre after hours on July 13 around 2 a.m. The Historic Elitch Theatre theorized it may be two brothers and a friend.
The business shared a picture of one of the boys wearing a sweatshirt with a unique design on the back, asking if anyone recognized the symbol.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or e-mail info@historicElitchtheatre.org.
This is not the first time the theatre has been the victim of break-ins. A thief or group of thieves stole hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol and other concessions from the Historic Elitch Theatre last July.
