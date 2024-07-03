Burglars swipe concessions from Historic Elitch Theatre in daring break-in, theatre board says

DENVER — A thief or group of thieves stole hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol and other concessions from the Historic Elitch Theatre this week in a daring break-in that involved kicking in a door on the rooftop of the 133-year-old building.

The thief or thieves “spent a great deal of time” inside the historic theatre, apparently making their way to the rooftop, the auditorium, the stage and what is called the “fly building” – a massive space behind the theatre’s stage that was added to the building in the 1950s – according to the Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation.

The foundation’s board president, Greg Rowley, told Denver7 in an email that he believes the crooks may have climbed the outside of the wooden theatre building to break in through a door to the theatre dome, used primarily for putting up and taking down the rooftop flag.

At some point during the invasion, at least one person appears to have climbed a 70-foot ladder in the fly building to try and close an access door – a stunt the foundation says is unsafe without proper rigging equipment.

Ultimately, a board member reported eight cases of alcohol had been stolen from a storage area inside the theatre. No vandalism or significant damage was done to the building, according to the foundation.

Denver police confirmed to Denver7 that the department had received the report of a burglary and was investigating the incident.

The theatre, which was built in 1891, claims to be “Denver’s oldest cultural venue” and hosted theater performances for nearly 100 yearson the original Elitch Gardens property near 38th and Tennyson in northwest Denver. It was shuttered for decades before a recent revival attempt by the foundation.

While the theatre has reopened for movie nights, history tours and other events the last couple of years – and recently announced the return of live performance to its stage for the first time in 33 years – there are “many unsafe locations” in the building with the restoration still in progress.