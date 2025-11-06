Guidance from airlines for DIA travelers impacted by FAA reduction in air traffic during government shutdown

DENVER — Denver International Airport is one of 40 major airports across the country facing a 10% reduction in air traffic by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to the federal government shutdown.

DIA has experienced 80 total delays and two cancellations, as of 9:40 a.m. Thursday, but other airlines across the country that are seeing more drastic impacts could affect Denver.

Airport leaders announced Wednesday, they submitted a request to start paying federal air traffic controllers out of DIA's own budget as the federal government remains in the longest shutdown in U.S. history. DIA had not yet heard back, as of 10:22 a.m. Thursday.

Frontier Airlines

With Frontier Airlines' main hub in Denver, the company said most of its flights will operate as planned. Frontier will tell travelers of any disruptions via email, text and the Frontier mobile app.

Customers whose domestic flights are canceled or delayed for more than three hours, and international flights that are affected by more than six hours, can rebook or request a refund.

Changes or cancellations can be made on the Frontier website or app. Check travel alerts here and flight status here.

United Airlines

United's long-haul international flights and those from hub to hub will not be impacted. The focus on reductions will be centered on regional flying and domestic mainline flights that do not travel between United hubs.

The airline will notify customers of changes to their planned trips directly through the app, website and push notifications. It will offer rebooking options.

Travelers are eligible for a refund if you do not wish to fly — even if your flight isn't impacted by the reductions, you have non-refundable tickets or basic economy tickets.

Southwest Airlines

If a Southwest customer's flight is canceled, the airline will notify them using the contact information they provided at booking. There will be a message on the Southwest app and website as well.

In most cases, the airline will automatically rebook customers on another flight.

Travelers with canceled flights who decide not to travel are eligible for a refund.

Anyone who chooses not to travel on a new itinerary is asked to cancel the reservation at least 10 minutes before the new flight's scheduled departure time in accordance with the Southwest no-show policy. More details here.

American Airlines

The company anticipates most customers' flights will proceed as normally, but will reach out to those who face cancellations. Check your flight status here.