DIA seeks FAA approval to pay air traffic controllers during shutdown

DENVER — Officials at Denver International Airport want to start paying federal air traffic controllers out of their own budget, while the federal government remains stuck in the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

DIA officials submitted a request on Wednesday, seeking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to use airport revenue to temporarily fund wages for air traffic controllers.

DEN CEO Phil Washington said the airport plans to seek federal reimbursement once the shutdown ends.

“As part of our airport family, it’s our hope that we can reduce the hardship on them by covering their wages during the shutdown, with reimbursement by the FAA later. We would love to be able to do more and provide wage support for all the federal workers at DEN, as they are all critical to our operation, but given the number of federal employees, we are only able to support controllers at this time,” Washington said in a press release.

This comes as the federal agency said that it would reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing shutdown.

This move by the FAA is likely to have an impact at DIA, but the extent of this impact is unknown.

DIA officials told Denver7 they will work with the agency "to understand specific impacts, including whether DEN will be one of the 40 airports affected.”

In addition, DIA has launched a donation-supported pantry to aid the 1,800 unpaid federal employees at the airport, including TSA, FAA, and CBP staff.

Most controllers have continued to work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown. That leaves little time for a side job to help cover bills, mortgage payments and other expenses unless controllers call out.

Donations of food, toiletries, baby and pet supplies, gift cards, and monetary contributions are being accepted at the Final Approach cell phone lot building, located at 7684 N Wenatchee Street, or at the Information Booth in the center of the Terminal/Great Hall, level 5.

Major airlines, aviation unions and the wider travel industry have urged Congress to end the shutdown.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report