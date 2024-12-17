Denver City Council approves contract extension to lease hotel shelter through Feb. 2025

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday approved a multi-million dollar contract extension to continue operating a hotel shelter for people experiencing homelessness through February 2025.

In February 2023, the City of Denver's Finance & Governance Committee approved a one-year lease with Quebec Hospitality, LLC. for $5.84 million in order to use 138 rooms at the former Comfort Inn & Suites on Quebec Street as a shelter for families experiencing homelessness. It then transitioned into one of Mayor Mike Johnston's All in Mile High shelters in the fall of 2023, according to the Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST).

According to HOST, the original lease lapsed in February 2024 and there has not been an active lease agreement since. HOST officials told Denver7 that Quebec Hospitality, LLC. agreed to let the city continue to use the facility while city officials developed a plan for the site. The City of Denver has not been paying the property owner amid the new lease negotiations, according to HOST.

On Monday, the Denver City Council approved a proposed contract extension to pay Quebec Hospitality, LLC. an extra $6,524,640 in order to lease the property through February 28, 2025.

Michael Williams has been living at the shelter since December 2023 and said the opportunity to stay there was life-changing.

"There's plenty of resources here right now. I'm in the midst of getting my driver's license," Williams said. "It's just a beautiful place. And hey, they help us out a lot, and we are lucky to be here."

Denver7 has been following Williams' journey since September 2022. He told Denver7 on Monday that he's optimistic he'll be able to stay at the shelter until he finds a permanent place to live.

"One thing about it, they assure us they're not gonna put us back out and they're gonna help us. So that's enough for me," he said.

According to HOST, more than 100 guests are staying at the hotel shelter currently. The department will return to a city council committee in January to discuss long-term plans for the site.

A HOST spokesperson also provided a statement to Denver7, saying, "We worked with city councilmembers last week to bring this compromised agreement forward for a vote. We’re optimistic that this site will continue to provide much-needed non-congregate shelter to individuals in need as they continue on their pathway to permanent housing."