City of Denver unveils Draft 2023 Action Plan to address housing, homelessness issues

DENVER — Homelessness is a growing problem across the metro, which is why the City of Denver has unveiled its Draft 2023 Action Plan to get people off the streets as well as address affordable housing.

The budget for the Draft 2023 Action Plan totals $254 million and is aimed at addressing the housing and homelessness problem.

Denver7 spoke with people living on the streets of Denver Tuesday, and one man said he really hopes this plan will help.

"It's got to speed up. It's gonna get cold out here. I don't want to see nobody out here. And that's my prayer to God," said Michael Williams. He said he's been homeless for over a year. "Help us. If you call us, we'll come. If you say you're gonna help me, I'm gonna come see what you got."

He's urging city leaders to do more — especially with winter right around the corner.

The city has an ambitious plan for the year ahead.

It will create and preserve 1,700 affordable homes. The city also wants to help more than 8,000 households with housing stability. This includes more eviction and foreclosure protection.

They're also taking a page from Houston's book. Houston is a city that is seeing huge success in addressing homelessness. Denver metro area leaders took a trip there two weeks ago to learn about the strategies that worked for them.

One of those strategies is creating Navigation Centers to help people living in encampments.

"So what they are doing is having an encampment identified and prioritized. And then inviting all the people inside to “bridge beds” or a housing navigation center. And in that center, then they get matched to that long-term housing resource," said Britta Fisher, Chief Housing Officer for the City and County of Denver.

City leaders want your input on the Draft 2023 Plan. There is a virtual meeting taking place on October 18 at 5:30 p.m.

There is also a survey the community can fill out through October 26.