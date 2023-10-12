Triple stabbing at Denver shelter for unhoused families raises questions about safety protocols

DENVER – Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's homeless initiative focuses on getting unhoused residents into shelters. But a triple stabbing at a shelter for unhoused families is raising concerns about safety.

Two teens and a man were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a stabbing at a former Comfort Inn & Suites in Denver's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood. The man was in critical condition, but all three victims are expected to survive, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

"Preliminary information indicated there was a disturbance involving several individuals that escalated to the stabbing," DPD spokesperson Jay Casillas said.

In February, the City of Denver's Finance & Governance Committee approved a one-year lease with Quebec Hospitality, LLC. for $5.84 million in order to use 138 rooms as a shelter for families experiencing homelessness.

The Comfort Inn is a few buildings away from another hotel that was converted into a shelter. It is housing 80 people who were previously living in a homeless encampment near 8th and Logan streets in Denver.

Mark Anthony Rodriguez has been experiencing homelessness on-and-off for six years. He received housing in the hotel close to where the stabbing happened.

Rodriguez told Denver7 he hasn't had any safety concerns since moving in last month.

“They’re kind of working out a few bugs, but it's pretty much nice and safe,” said Rodriguez. "It's good. It's nice. We have a nice rooms and our own showers."

Officials with the Department of Housing Stability (HOST) said the former Comfort Inn is monitored 24/7. The department is looking into additional security following Tuesday's stabbing.

Rodriguez hopes this incident won’t take away from how much the city has done for the unhoused.

"A lot of places wouldn't help me,” Rodriguez said. “They help us out with breakfast, and then talk to case managers. They help us out with our IDs, birth certificates, everything you can need, like, to get started and going again."

He said guests who follow the rules are able to stay up to 90 days while they work with case managers to figure out next steps.

Denver PD said the stabbing was an isolated incident and no arrests have been made as of publication.