Friends, Denver DA honor man killed in hit-and-run crash with memorial sign, dove release

DENVER — Loved ones gathered Friday to honor and remember the life of Nick Cordova, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in November 2023.

The crash happened around midnight on Nov. 18, 2023, as Cordova was heading home after finishing his shift at Blue Pan Pizza in Denver's Highlands neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department said a white 2002-2009 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Speer when it struck Cordova, who was traveling eastbound on his motor-scooter. The driver kept on driving after the crash and did not stop.

Denver Police Not the actual vehicle

It's been 7 months since the crash and no suspect has been identified.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann joined a group of Cordova's friends and co-workers Friday for a sign commemoration and dove release near the intersection of Speer and Grove Street, where Cordova was killed.

Denver7

"Everyone just loved him," said Pam Anderson, Cordova's friend and co-worker. "People were drawn to him. He was very kind. He was very smart."

Anderson said she has been caring for his 6-year-old dog, Mable, since his passing.

"Nick was fond of dogs, especially pug-mixes, pug dogs. And it's my privilege to take care of her now," said Anderson. "She's probably the closest thing we have to Nick, you know. So I'm just glad I could do this. She's not lacking in love. Everybody wants to help."

Katianne and Khaled Tabbara, Nick's close friends for years, traveled from Los Angeles to attend Friday's memorial.

"It was a scary thing to have to come here and see where it was that he was killed," said Katianne. "So many people's lives were affected by his loss, and if we can get justice for him, that would be really, really meaningful to all of us. So if you know anything, please, please, please reach out."

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.

Hit-and-run crashes have become a troubling trend across Colorado. In Denver alone, there were 52 hit-and-run crashes with serious bodily injury in 2023 and 11 fatal hit-and-run crashes. So far this year, there have been 15 hit-and-run crashes with bodily injury and four fatal accidents.

All totaled, since Jan.1, 2023, there have been more than 9,000 hit-and-run crashes in the City and County of Denver, most without injuries, according to Denver PD.

The below map details hit-and-run crashes (injury and non-injury) that Denver Police Department officers responded to beginning April 1, 2024, through June 12, 2024. Some data may be missing, based on longitude and latitude input from DPD.