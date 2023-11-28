Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police release vehicle description in Denver hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

hitandrun.png
Denver Police Department
Not the actual vehicle
hitandrun.png
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 19:55:47-05

DENVER — Police in Denver released a vehicle description on Monday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this month.

It happened on Nov. 18 around 12:47 a.m. in the area of N. Speer Boulevard and Grove Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said a white 2002-2009 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Speer and struck a motorcycle rider who was traveling eastbound. The motorcycle rider was killed as a result of the crash.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Nicholas Cordova.

The Trailblazer was last seen traveling southbound through an alley toward W. 29th Avenue. The SUV will have front end damage and is missing the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives