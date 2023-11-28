Police release vehicle description in Denver hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

DENVER — Police in Denver released a vehicle description on Monday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this month.

It happened on Nov. 18 around 12:47 a.m. in the area of N. Speer Boulevard and Grove Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said a white 2002-2009 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling westbound on Speer and struck a motorcycle rider who was traveling eastbound. The motorcycle rider was killed as a result of the crash.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Nicholas Cordova.

The Trailblazer was last seen traveling southbound through an alley toward W. 29th Avenue. The SUV will have front end damage and is missing the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.