Fort Logan National Cemetery revising expansion plans following neighbors' pushback to development

DENVER — The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is revising plans at Fort Logan National Cemetery in response to Pinehurst Estates neighbors expressed dissatisfaction with expansion plans.

The cemetery's original expansion plans included a columbarium, which is a place for ashes to be stored, and space for additional burial plots. Back in December, Denver7 shared that residents of the Pinehurst Estates neighborhood were unhappy with the development.

The VA is working on changing course, moving the columbarium due to feedback from the neighbors, our partners at The Denver Post report. That also means the construction will come to a stop while those plans are revised as well.

One neighbor Denver7 spoke with is happy that the VA is considering different plans now. Carrie Thompson saw all the construction taking place in her backyard and faced the columbarium potentially obstructing her view of the cemetery. Thompson is pleased the VA listened to her community’s concerns and made adjustments.

“I have great respect for the fact for the VA their mission and what they're doing. We just had some questions about the location of this project, and it was very reaffirming to us that they listened to the feedback from our neighborhood, and took that into account and decided to change their plans,” Thompson said.

Thompson added, she understands her family purchased a home near the cemetery, which will have to expand to accommodate service members and veterans. She is just happy that the cemetery decided to meet with neighbors and reach a compromise on its construction plans.