Denver residents ask VA to reconsider Fort Logan Cemetery expansion plans

DENVER — Community members in the Pinehurst Estates neighborhood in Denver are asking the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) to reconsider construction plans to build a new structure at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

People in the community say that the VA did not give them enough notice of the project or time to voice their opinions.

"It was very special to be able to be located here. It really is kind of a privilege to be able to share a boundary with Fort Logan," said Carrie Thompson, a Pinehurst Estates resident.

From Thompson's kitchen window, you can see thousands of headstones, the American flag, and trees on the Fort Logan National Cemetery property. Thompson can now also see the dirt dug up behind her home and a construction-related fence.

"We absolutely support the cemetery, the cemetery's mission, and their desire to expand and add more capacity for future veterans to be honored there. But we feel like there are better choices for the location from several aspects," Thompson said.

The VA released an environmental assessment for this work in 2022, which details the plans for expanding the cemetery, which includes the construction of a columbarium, a structure to hold urns of cremated remains. Thompson said the planned site for the columbarium could impact the houses that line the cemetery.

"Well, certainly there's concerns. It's an emotional topic for all of us that share this boundary because these are our homes. When we purchased this home, that was not necessarily our understanding," Thompson said.

The cemetery director, Tony Thomas, said Fort Logon needs more space. Thomas explained that the columbarium is needed because more families are opting to have their loved ones cremated for a lower cost than a casket burial.

"We've taken all of their concerns and all their questions, we put it in the package, and we forward it up to our leadership at the VA central office. So, once we get feedback from them, we'll let the neighbors know," Thomas said.

He said it will be up to the VA to decide what changes, if any, will be made to the construction already in progress.

"I hope that they will reconsider. Maybe we can pause this project for a little while, and maybe we could have a little more collaborative discussion with them about their plans," Thompson said.

Thomas said the construction will be completed by August or September of 2026.

Our partners at The Denver Post reported that the VA Document was available for review in September 2022, and a notice was also published in the Denver Herald Dispatch.