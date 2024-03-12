Family of teen shot, killed outside Denver aquarium increases reward for information

DENVER — The family of a teen who was shot and killed outside the Denver aquarium last month has helped increase the reward for information in the case.

Officers were called out to a report of a shooting outside the Downtown Denver Aquarium around 3 p.m. on Feb. 14. Dacien Salazar, 19, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries.

Nearly a month later, Salazar's family still has no answers about who killed their loved one and why.

"My son was really goofy. He's so funny. I mean, I could be in the worst mood and he would make a joke about it. And he loved making music. He loved being home. Like, just being a teenager. He was a teenager. He's 19 years old," said Salazar's mother, Roxanne Coca.

Coca said her son had traveled from southern Colorado to Denver to hang out with friends that day.

"He spent the day at the aquarium being a kid, being a teenager, minding his own business," the mother said. "He had no idea that when he would leave there, he would be murdered."

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information in Salazar's death. The teen's grandfather has donated $1,000, bringing the total reward to $3,000.

"We heard there were a lot of people there that day. It was a holiday. I think that a lot of people [had] seen things, and I don't know why people are scared to speak up and help my son get justice," Coca said.

Someone from a moving vehicle opened fire at Salazar, according to the Denver Police Department. Investigators do not believe that the shooting was random.

"We want help. We want any little piece of anything that you think might be helpful. We're begging you," Coca said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.