Police investigating shooting outside Denver Aquarium Wednesday afternoon

DENVER – At least one person was critically injured in a shooting outside the Denver Aquarium Wednesday afternoon, according to Denver police.

Few details were released about the shooting, with police only saying a victim had been found at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators were still working to develop suspect information.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting at 700 Water Street, outside of the Aquarium. One victim located; condition is critical. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Updates will be posted to this thread when available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/RnN6c9lpSg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 14, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

