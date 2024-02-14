Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police investigating shooting outside Denver Aquarium Wednesday afternoon

Police investigating shooting outside Denver Aquarium Wednesday afternoon
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
shooting outside denver aquarium feb 14 2024.jpg
shooting outside denver aquarium_feb 14 2024.jpg
Posted at 3:34 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 17:59:07-05

DENVER – At least one person was critically injured in a shooting outside the Denver Aquarium Wednesday afternoon, according to Denver police.

Few details were released about the shooting, with police only saying a victim had been found at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators were still working to develop suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 14, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here