Denver police identify 19-year-old who died in shooting outside Denver aquarium

DENVER — Denver police said they believe the shooting suspect who opened fire outside of the Downtown Aquarium in Denver on Wednesday afternoon was aiming for a 19-year-old, who died of his injuries.

The Denver Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that based on their investigation so far, they do not believe the shooting was random. DPD said the suspect appeared to have targeted 19-year-old Dacien Salazar. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Salazar with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced deceased.

Denver Police Department Dacien Salazar was shot and killed near the Denver Aquarium on Feb. 14, 2024.

Police have not made any arrests in this case.

This case began around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, when DPD responded to a report of a shooting along the 700 block of Water Street, near the Denver Aquarium. When they arrived, they said they found a person — later identified as Salazar — in critical condition. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The following morning, DPD said officers had determined that a person in a moving vehicle opened fire at Salazar. They said they did not believe the shooting was random.

Denver7 Memorial for 19-year-old shooting victim Dacien Salazar.



This remains an active investigation, DPD said. The circumstances around the shooting are not available.

Anybody with information on this crime is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.