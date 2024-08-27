Family of man hurt in shooting near Denver's Union Station says he was harassed by teens before shots rang out

DENVER — The family of a man injured in a triple shooting near Denver's Union Station earlier this month provided more details to Denver7 Tuesday about a shooting that has left the community on edge and which has raised questions about safety downtown.

As Denver7 reported on Aug. 13, officers with the Denver Police Department were dispatched to the area of 16th and Wynkoop streets for reports of shooting just after 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found three injured men who were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One of those men was 42-year-old Alex Villafuerte.

Family members said Villafuerte, who uses the train station to commute to Littleton everyday, was approached by a group of teens who began harassing him over his hat.

"What he, [Alex] said was he was just walking his normal route, because he said, the altercation started a block away from Union Station, so he was already getting off his bus heading to Union Station to catch the train. That's where one of the females in the group said, 'I would like his hat. I want his hat'", said Jennifer Servantes, Villafuerte's ex-wife.

The argument quickly escalated and one of the teens pulled out a gun and shot Alex on his side, his family said. That teen, identified as 16-year-old Cyrus Haggard, was arrested the next morning. He is being charged as an adult on three counts of attempted murder.

Crime DPD: Juvenile arrested in triple shooting involved in struggle with victim Robert Garrison

His eldest daughter, Alyssa Villafuerte, said her father is home from the hospital, but still struggling emotionally.

"He's mentally not there. I know my dad... I can see that he's not okay, and he acts like he's OK, and just hides it so he doesn't have to make me or anybody else worry," Alyssa told Denver7 Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting revealed that the Haggard approached one of the victims for an unknown reason. After a brief struggle, the suspect fired shots, striking the first victim as well as two additional unrelated individuals who were behind him, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

The officials said detectives were able to track Haggard down after obtaining a description of the juvenile from witnesses and reviewing surveillance video of the area.

Villafuerte's family believes all of the teens involved should be held accountable. Denver Police could not confirm if they are looking for any additional suspect(s).

Denver Community on edge after triple shooting near Denver's 16th Street Mall Kristian Lopez

"It's tiring. We're all scared. And it's just like, what has this world become?" added Alyssa.

She is now helping raise money to purchase school supplies for her younger siblings since her father is still recovering.

"He was supposed to pay for my sibling's school supplies and ... sports stuff after school," she said. "I just want to do everything I can to help my siblings to get their uniforms, school supplies and all that other stuff."

Click hereif you'd like to donate.

Denver7 took concerns about safety downtown to Mayor Mike Johnston earlier this month. Hear what he had to say in the video below.