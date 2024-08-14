3 people shot in broad daylight near 16th Street Mall in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a daylight shooting near the 16th Street Mall Tuesday that wounded three people.
The shooting happened near 16th and Wazee streets, according to a DPD X post sent at 5:55 p.m.
Police said three people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.
No arrests were reported, and suspect information was not available.
This is a developing story
