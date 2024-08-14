Watch Now
Juvenile arrested in 16th Street Mall triple shooting involved in struggle with victim, Denver police say

DENVER — A juvenile male arrested after a triple shooting on the 16th Street Mall near Union Station Tuesday was involved in a struggle with one of the victims before the shooting, according to the Denver Police Department.

Three men were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident that occurred in broad daylight around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 16th and Wynkoop streets.

The Juvenile suspect, whose name is being withheld because of his age, was arrested Wednesday morning. He is being held for investigation of attempted first-degree murder.

Denver police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached one of the victims for an unknown reason. After a brief struggle, the suspect fired shots, striking the first victim as well as two additional unrelated individuals who were behind him.

The department said detectives were able to track the suspect down after obtaining a description of the juvenile from witnesses and reviewing surveillance video of the area.

It's not clear if the suspect and victims are known to each other. Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

