FAA issues ground delay at Denver International Airport Wednesday morning for low visibility

DENVER — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground delay at Denver International Airport (DIA) Wednesday morning for low visibility.

Departures within 1,200 miles of DIA are delayed 40 minutes on average, according to the FAA. The FAA guidance is expected to last through 12:50 p.m., according to the National Airspace System Status.

There are 139 delays in and out of DIA, according to FlightAware, as of 7:58 a.m. There are three cancellations. If you or a loved one has a flight in or out of DIA Wednesday, check the status here.

While skies will clear briefly around midday, according to Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo, more storms and showers will fire up and race across the Denver metro area starting between 2 and 3 p.m. Heavy rain, lightning, thunder and strong wind gusts will be the biggest threats with these storms. We could see rainfall rates of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour, especially across the northeastern plains.

