DENVER — It's another cool and foggy start to the day along the Front Range. You'll find temperatures in the 50s and 60s for the morning commute, with some gradually clearing skies by midday.

We'll see a glimpse of sunshine by lunch, but more storms and showers will fire up and race across the Denver metro area starting around 2 to 3 p.m. Heavy rain, lightning, thunder and strong wind gusts will be the biggest threats with these storms. We could see rainfall rates of 1.5 to 2 inches per hour, especially across the northeastern plains.

This active weather pattern will remain in place all week long as we continue to tap into this monsoon moisture. The atmosphere will be very moist, which means any storms that do develop could drop heavy rain again. Temperatures will also remain well below normal. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s through Friday.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Labor Day weekend. We'll see fewer storms and temperatures will be back the low to mid 80s by Monday! It will also be a bit drier and warmer for those heading up to the mountains to go camping for the holiday weekend.

More heavy rain expected across Colorado's Eastern Plains

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.