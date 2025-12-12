Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DPD: 2 juveniles in stolen car involved in crash that seriously injured cyclist in NW Denver on Wednesday

The crash was reported at around 1:53 p.m. on Wednesday in the 2300 block of Irving near W 23rd Avenue.
Few details were available, but Denver police had a block of Irving Street near W. 23rd Avenue taped off where the bicycle was in the middle of the road and a vehicle nearby appeared to be damaged.
denver bike crash irving 23rd.png

DENVER – A vehicle involved in a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in NW Denver on Wednesday was stolen, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash was reported at around 1:53 p.m. in the 2300 block of Irving near W 23rd Avenue.

DPD said there were two juveniles involved and they were arrested near the crash scene.

denver bike crash irving 23rd2.png

Both the juvenile passenger and driver were arrested for investigation of motor vehicle theft. The juvenile driver was also held for investigation of vehicular assault.

There was no other information available on the sequence of the crash.

The bicyclist, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

