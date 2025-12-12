DPD: 2 juveniles in stolen car involved in crash that seriously injured cyclist in NW Denver on Wednesday

DENVER – A vehicle involved in a crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in NW Denver on Wednesday was stolen, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash was reported at around 1:53 p.m. in the 2300 block of Irving near W 23rd Avenue.

DPD said there were two juveniles involved and they were arrested near the crash scene.

Denver7

Both the juvenile passenger and driver were arrested for investigation of motor vehicle theft. The juvenile driver was also held for investigation of vehicular assault.

There was no other information available on the sequence of the crash.

The bicyclist, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.