Serious injuries reported in crash involving cyclist, motorist in NW Denver on Wednesday

DENVER – Serious injuries were reported in a crash involving a motorist and a cyclist in northwest Denver Wednesday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but Denver police had a block of Irving Street near W. 23rd Avenue taped off where the bicycle was in the middle of the road and a vehicle nearby appeared to be damaged.
On social media, DPD said there were serious injuries and to expect delays.
Denver7 was on the scene while police continued their investigation while moving the mangled bicycle to the side of Irving Street.
This story will be updated as we gather more information.
Denver7 | On Two Wheels: Get in touch with Jeff Anastasio
Have a story idea about biking in Colorado you want shared from your community? Want to highlight a danger or give a shoutout to someone in the biking community? Fill out the form below to get in touch with Denver7 On Two Wheels reporter Jeff Anastasio.