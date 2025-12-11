Serious injuries reported in crash involving cyclist, motorist in NW Denver on Wednesday

DENVER – Serious injuries were reported in a crash involving a motorist and a cyclist in northwest Denver Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but Denver police had a block of Irving Street near W. 23rd Avenue taped off where the bicycle was in the middle of the road and a vehicle nearby appeared to be damaged.

On social media, DPD said there were serious injuries and to expect delays.

Jeff Anastasio / Denver7

Denver7 was on the scene while police continued their investigation while moving the mangled bicycle to the side of Irving Street.

This story will be updated as we gather more information.