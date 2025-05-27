Denver's revamped 16th Street draws thousands for sold-out EDM concert

DENVER — The City of Denver has been trying to bring more people downtown. On Monday, it turned to live music.

Thousands packed a revamped 16th Street for a "block party" EDM concert at 16th and Welton, headlined by house DJ and producer FISHER.

Justin Wercinski told Denver7 he got to the front of the line 10 hours early for his favorite DJ. He grew up in North Denver and recently moved to Florida.

“I’ve lived here for 27 years, you know, Red Rocks in our back door,” he said. “Being able to go to Red Rocks all the time, but now bringing [an outdoor concert] to the actual city… I think it's super special and pretty cool. I hope Denver keeps doing it.”

Eddie Burns, from Boulder, and Daniel Long, from Longmont, were also near the front of the line and shared the same feeling.

“A concert like here with big buildings, it's super cool,” said Long. “We're gonna just walk to a bar after. It's like, super easy.”

That’s good news for bars steps away from the stage, like 3 Margaritas on 16th Street.

“It's very good for us, for our business, because we hope to have a lot of guests,” said manager Martinez Huitron. “We wait a long, a long, long time to having this here now.”

Consumed by construction for two years, Denverites got used to 16th Street being lifeless. The stretch formerly known as the 16th Street Mall is going through a rebrand.

“It's kind of a mess, but you know, I mean, it desperately needed it,” Christoval Vega, who lives downtown, said of the rebrand.

Vega told Denver7 he’s happy to see the center of the city pulsing with activity again, and supports more block party-style concerts.

“I think it's a great idea,” he said.

The Downtown Denver Partnership said Monday’s event was sold out, with about 5,000 people expected to attend. Tickets cost roughly $110, including fees.

The same stretch is hosting a 16th Street Summer Kickoff Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, including the Speed Climbing World Cup, music, art, food vendors, and a beer garden.

The city hopes these events at the start of the season will bring more people and dollars back during key summer months.