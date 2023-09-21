Woman working to open first-ever marijuana consumption spa in Denver

DENVER — A vacant building in Denver’s Baker neighborhood could soon become a one-stop-shop where people can receive a spa treatment and buy and consume marijuana.

"The vision for Pure Elevation Spa and Garden is to really educate consumers about the benefits of medicinal marijuana,” said Rebecca Marroquin, the woman behind the idea. “My market was medicinal use to help my clients as a massage therapist get relief, whether it be from aching joints, arthritis, emotional and mental disabilities."

Marroquin received tentative approval from Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses on Tuesday for a marijuana consumption license. She plans to have an outdoor courtyard where cannabis can be consumed, a garden for meditative purposes, and a micro-dispensary that will sell coffee and snacks. She also hopes to offer full THC massages and body treatments if they become legal.

It is illegal to use marijuana — either through smoking, vaping or eating — in public places. The City of Denver is hoping to provide more spaces for marijuana users through its marijuana hospitality licenses.

"One thing we want to do is make sure that people are following the rules but also protect the businesses getting the required licenses,” said Eric Escudero, spokesman for Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses.

Escudero said several businesses have been penalized recently for not following the rules.

Between June and August, nine businesses received warning letters from the city for operating events without a marijuana consumption license. Tetra Lounge received a criminal citation.

Tetra's attorney told Denver7 the building is zoned for private events and isn't clear why they received a citation versus a warning. The attorney said they cannot comment on pending cases when asked for details about the citation.

“Anytime there is commerce being conducted i.e. charging for a ticket, charging money from someone, that means you have to get a license,” said Escudero.

Escudero stressed a license is necessary, even if it's called a private event. He's hoping more people will consider applying for a marijuana license and wait-out the process so future business owners like Marroquin can follow their dreams.

"To say this is a dream come true is really a dream come true,” said Marroquin.

Marroquin plans to break ground in the next few months and is hopeful she will pass inspections. She plans to open Pure Elevation Spa and Garden next April.

Right now, only social equity applicants can apply for marijuana business licenses in the city of Denver. That rule is in effect until 2027.