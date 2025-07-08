Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeDenver

Actions

Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance extending hours this week due to extreme heat in the forecast

It will be a hot and dry day along the Front Range, with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the Eastern Plains. A few strong storms are still possible on the far Eastern Plains.
Hot and dry weather settles in across the Denver metro area Tuesday
Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.jpg
Posted

DENVER — The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is extending hours this week due to extreme heat in the forecast, it announced on social media.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with the potential for high temperatures to reach 100 degrees. There's a chance it could tie or even break the record high temperature for that day. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for the Denver metro area from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

7-8-25 weather.jpg

Today's Forecast

Hot and dry weather settles in across the Denver metro area Tuesday

Lisa Hidalgo

The Denver zoo will open early at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for all guests and members. The zoo said it will be equipped with splash pads and misting tents.

Per usual, summer extended hours are also in effect with the Denver zoo open Fridays and Saturdays from 3-8 p.m. through August 9.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 gives school supply drive.jpg

Community

Denver7 Gives School Supplies: Together, we can help students succeed