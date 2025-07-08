Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance extending hours this week due to extreme heat in the forecast

DENVER — The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is extending hours this week due to extreme heat in the forecast, it announced on social media.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with the potential for high temperatures to reach 100 degrees. There's a chance it could tie or even break the record high temperature for that day. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for the Denver metro area from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Denver zoo will open early at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for all guests and members. The zoo said it will be equipped with splash pads and misting tents.

Per usual, summer extended hours are also in effect with the Denver zoo open Fridays and Saturdays from 3-8 p.m. through August 9.