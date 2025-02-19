Denver will limit where new gas stations are built, under new ordinance passed by city council Tuesday

Denver will limit where new gas stations are builtunder a new ordinance passed 12-1 by city council Tuesday night.

The measure amends Denver's current zoning code. It now requires new gas stations be built at least a quarter of a mile from existing ones, a quarter of a mile from a light rail station and 300 feet from certain residential areas. The exceptions to these rules are buildings of at least 20,000 square feet — in hopes of encouraging grocery store developments in underserved neighborhoods. The Denver City Council ordinance will not apply to construction projects submitted by May 13, 2024.

The stated goal of the ordinance is to promote walkable and sustainable building projects in Denver, including mixed-use opportunities near transit stations, and ultimately address the affordable housing crisis in the city.

“As Denver is a landlocked city, we are called upon by our adopted plans to be as prudent as we can be in zoning available land to best meet community needs,” Councilman Paul Kashmann, one of the sponsors of the measure, said.

Denver resident and commercial real estate broker Matt Kulbe disagrees with this reasoning. He believes current zoning rules allow for healthy competition among gas stations, which in turn keep gas prices relatively low, but the newly passed ordinance inhibits the market's process. Councilman Kashmann's counter argument was that existing gas stations aren't the target.

According to Councilman Kashmann's office, there are roughly 185 gas stations in the City of Denver.