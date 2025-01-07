City of Denver moves one step closer to limiting where new gas stations can be built

DENVER — On Tuesday, the City of Denver got one step closer to limiting where new gas stations can be built throughout the city.

During the Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting, members passed a motion allowing the zoning code amendment that would prohibit new gas stations from being built in certain areas, to the full council for its first reading.

The amendment would limit new gas stations from being built a quarter of a mile from an existing gas station, a quarter of a mile from a rail station and 300 feet from a low-intensity residential zone.

Denver7 Gas station in Denver

Councilmember Paul Kashmann, who is one of the amendment sponsors, told Denver7 the purpose of this change is to make housing a priority.

"Folks want our land used for housing and other important community building issues," he said. "It just makes land available for housing uses."

However, Matt Kulbe, a Denver resident and commercial real estate broker, disagrees with this reasoning.

"While on the surface, I think it might sound like, 'Oh, this is this just simple, there's too many of them, and we just need to end it.' I don't think there's enough thought that goes into the trickle effect of that," Kulbe said. "I think it creates financial hardship on private owners. I think it creates financial hardship on families."

Kulbe added he believes current zoning rules allow for healthy competition among gas stations, which in turn keep gas prices relatively low. He argues this amendment would change that but Councilman Kashmann disagrees, saying existing gas stations aren't the target.

"You know, there has been some concern expressed. Well, we need competition to keep prices down," Councilman Kashmann said. "We have competition. We're not making anybody leave."

According to Councilman Kashmann's office, there are roughly 185 gas stations in the City of Denver.

View a map of the proposed gas station regulations in Denver in the widget below or click here.

The first reading for this amendment is expected to happen on January 21 with a full vote scheduled for February 18.