Denver sidewalk repair effort one year in, but full completion could still take decades at current pace

DENVER — Denver is now about one year into its effort to repair and replace sidewalks across the city.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) told Denver7 in total, there are more than 1,200 blocks of sidewalks still in need of repair, along with more than 300 miles of missing sidewalks and more than 1,100 miles of sidewalks that are deemed too narrow at less than 5 feet wide.

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In 2025, DOTI said crews built or widened roughly 10 miles of sidewalks and repaired roughly 31 miles of sidewalks. The department said it does not have 2026 numbers compiled yet.



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Denver sidewalk repair effort 1 year in, but full completion could take decades

The city’s official goal is to get all necessary work done in nine years, but it would take decades at the current pace.

“I think the biggest challenge is just the scale of the need here,” DOTI Project Manager Paige Colton said. “So many miles need building, need widening. And then you know, as we build out sidewalks… We're kind of, you know, going in front of everybody's front lawn, basically. So, we're going to have to engage with every single property owner to help them understand what's happening and make sure we're not creating undue impacts.”

In the meantime, the city is still working to solidify its sidewalk plan, asking the public to weigh in via an online survey through July 31.

The city also has an online tool to report specific sidewalk issues, along with an interactive map showing the needs across the city’s sidewalk network.

“We want to prioritize access to grocery stores and schools, and in equity areas, and your transit stops,” Colton said.

The work is being funded by the city’s new voter-approved sidewalk fee for property owners: $150 dollars a year for nearly all property owners, while properties with more than 230 linear feet of frontage paying an extra $3.50 per foot over that mark.

DOTI said those sidewalk fees are expected to generate $37.6 million in revenue for the city this year.