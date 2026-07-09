Denver's sidewalk stamp contest will let one winner leave their mark on the city

DENVER — Soon you might be able to literally leave your mark on Denver.

Many old stamps sit on Denver’s sidewalks. While many are faded and difficult to read, they often include the year the sidewalk was installed.

Now as Denver embarks on a widespread effort to replace and repair sidewalks, the city is holding a contest to pick a new sidewalk stamp design to be used all over town.

“We want it to be creative, we want it to be durable, we want to be visually engaging and appealing,” Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), Project Manager Paige Colton told Denver7. “[The contest winner is] going to walk down the street and see that stamp every time they walk on our sidewalk, which is such a cool idea. And then we just wanted to reflect Denver's identity today.”



Hear the full history of the city's sidewalk construction in the video player below.

Denver sidewalk stamp contest to let 1 winner leave mark on the city

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There are some requirements. Designs need to have some sort of clear reference to Denver. Words should be uppercase, at least one inch tall and easy to read.

The contest winner will also receive a $1,000 prize. The deadline to submit designs on the city’s website is July 31.

“We have a panel of experts—both community members from our arts and venues department, from our crews who actually build the sidewalks—to pick out five finalists,” Colton explained.

Finalists will be chosen and revealed this fall, Colton said, and then the public will vote on a winner. DOTI plans to start using the winning stamp on new sidewalks sometime next year.