Denver residents react to Mayor Johnston's 'Mile High Line' housing plan

DENVER — Denver residents are weighing in on Mayor Mike Johnston's ambitious new housing plan — and many say the need is urgent.

The average Denver home sells for nearly $635,000, according to the online real estate site Redfin, leaving many residents priced out of the market.

"It's not something that's feasible, and I mean, even with pretty good income, it's just not something feasible for me right now," Will Wittman, a Denver resident, said.

Denver7 Pictured: Will Wittman, Denver resident

Another resident echoed that sentiment.

"I'm definitely not in a position to buy in Denver," Lander Gray said.

During his State of the City address Tuesday, Johnston unveiled his solution: the "Mile High Line" plan. The project targets seven major development sites across 150 acres of city-owned land, promising 20,000 new housing units including homes, townhomes and condos.

"We know a place you can afford makes Denver feel like home," Johnston said.

City of Denver

The mayor described the effort as intentional and strategic.

"This is a deliberate strategy to grow Denver in a way that adds density and adds housing," Johnston said.

At Mile High United Way's 211 Colorado call center, Kim Christensen witnesses the housing crisis daily.

"Just last month alone, a third of the resources we gave were related to housing needs in Denver," said Christensen, director of community development and partnerships for 211 Colorado at Mile High United Way.

She said the crisis exists even for some who have the ability to buy.

Denver7 Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio speaking with Kim Christensen, Director of Community Development & Partnerships for 211 Colorado at Mile High United Way



"We also have seen a need for mortgage payment assistance as well," Christensen said.

For residents like Wittman, the mayor's bold plan raises questions.

"Is 20,000 going to be enough?" Wittman said. "Does that really help that much? I don't know. I'm not sure."

But advocates like Christensen remain cautiously optimistic.

"I'm excited to see how that goes, and I hope it is impactful to our community," Christensen said.

The mayor's office says construction timelines will vary by location.