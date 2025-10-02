Denver Republican Women pushes for full funding of clerk & recorder's office amid proposed budget cuts

DENVER – The Denver Republican Women released a statement Thursday in support of fully funding the Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office amid proposed budget cuts by Mayor Mike Johnston.

Johnston released his proposed 2026 budget in September, which called for millions in cuts as the city works to address a $200 million budget gap. The mayor proposed $4.5 million in cuts to the Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office, which is responsible for administering all federal, state, and local elections within the City and County of Denver.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López has been vocal about the impacts these cuts will have on elections.

“The Denver Republican Women are a an advocacy and education organization that promotes conservative values and good governance, and this got on our radar because we believe that funding of the 2026 elections, especially at a time when we're expecting record voter turnout is critical to free and fair elections,” said Ashley Troxell, vice president of Denver Republican Women and member of Denver Elections Advisory Council.

Troxell said for her organization, this issue is not about politics, it’s about democracy.

“We are very concerned about the underfunding of our elections by $4.5 million," Troxell told Denver7. "This budget cut will eliminate polling places, drop boxes and approximately 300 bipartisan election judge positions, and so we are very concerned about this. This is a non-partisan issue that should concern every Denver voter."

Lopez, a Democrat whose role as clerk and recorder is bipartisan, agreed that voters should be concerned and said he appreciates the support from the organization.

“We run a bipartisan operation… this is something that we're used to. We're used to Republicans and Democrats working together. So, I'm really happy to receive the support from the Denver Republican Women," López said. "I'm very grateful for them being strong advocates for fully funding our budget for elections. I mean, we are looking at a potential decrease in terms of vote centers and drop boxes, if the mayor has his way with the budget.”

López said the decision now lies with the Denver City Council, which must approve the mayor's budget.

“Unfortunately, we have to go to city council now to ask city council to amend the budget, to restore the funding for my office to be able to conduct the 2026, midterm and primary elections,” López said.

In response to the Denver Republican Women and Lopez’s concerns, a spokesperson for Mayor Johnston sent the following statement to Denver7:

"With most major cities facing economic headwinds, it is only right that all agencies do their part to find savings while protecting core services and jobs.





As the Clerk’s proposed budget will be more than he was allocated during the last midterm election in 2022 and represents only a 1.5% reduction from this year’s budget - and as the vast majority of Denverites vote by mail - we are confident that Clerk Lopez can deliver safe and equitable access to elections in 2026."

Denver voters can provide input on the proposed city budget during a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 27.