Sheridan queer-owned business raising money for victims of Club Q shooting

SHERIDAN, Colo. — So many people have been doing what they can to help those affected by the Club Q mass shooting, including a queer-owned and operated garage in Sheridan.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have a loyal customer base,” said Faith Haug, co-owner of Good Judy Garage. "So, we thought that we'd be able to utilize that to get the word out about different things going on in response to the shooting would be a good idea.”

After seeing image after image of the tragedy that took place at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Haug knew she had to do something.

“It’s just a reminder that we are not safe,” said Haug. “We heard about it Sunday morning and wanted to donate money somewhere and couldn't find anywhere accepting donations."

Haug took the initiative and created a GoFundMe to do just that. The initial goal was to raise $25,000, but in a matter of days, that number jumped to over $700,000.

“I can't say I’m surprised by it because this community is so incredible,” said Haug.

People from all over the world have been donating.

“Scotland, China, major celebrities,” Haug said.

Haug said the money collected will go towards funeral, medical and any other expenses the families of victims hurt or killed in the shooting may need. One thing she is asking the community is to be patient.

"We've gotten a little bit of criticism about not dispersing funds yet, and I just want to remind people it's not even been two business days,” said Haug.

She said some people removed their donation for that reason, but stresses there's nothing to worry about, saying that it typically takes longer when a large sum of money is raised.

“We are doing our best to make sure we are setting this fund up legally and with all the checks and balances, it needs to be distributed properly,” said Haug.

