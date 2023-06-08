Watch Now
Denver police officer, suspect shot in city's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood

Posted at 8:27 PM, Jun 07, 2023
DENVER — A Denver police officer and a suspect were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the city's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

The incident happened near Forest Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

One officer and one suspect were shot, according to Denver PD.

The officer's injuries "appear not life threatening," while the suspect is in critical condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

