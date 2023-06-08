Denver police officer, suspect shot in city's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood

DENVER — A Denver police officer and a suspect were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the city's Northeast Park Hill neighborhood.

The incident happened near Forest Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.

One officer and one suspect were shot, according to Denver PD.

The officer's injuries "appear not life threatening," while the suspect is in critical condition.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting near Forrest St / MLK Blvd. One officer and one suspect shot, both transported to the hospital. Officer’s injuries appear not life threatening, suspect transported in critical condition. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/ZZPVGUl0IQ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 8, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.