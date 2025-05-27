Denver police installing Naloxone vending machines outside three stations Tuesday

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is installing Naloxone vending machines outside three stations on Tuesday. The vending machines are similar in design to newspaper vending machines, the Denver Police Department explained.
The new DPD initiative is in partnership with The Naloxone Project, which was started in Colorado by Dr. Don Stader in 2021. The Naloxone Project aims to combat the stigma around and response to the opioid epidemic by creating equitable access to the overdose-reversal medication — Naloxone.
The vending machines set up at DPD stations will dispense Naloxone kits to community members who want to carry the potentially lifesaving medicine with them, in case of medical emergency.
For those who don't know, Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
