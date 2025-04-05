Denver Health: Fentanyl poisonings rising sharply among US children

DENVER — A new study, co-authored by a Denver Health research scientist, reveals a dramatic increase in pediatric fentanyl exposures in the U.S. between 2015 and 2023.

According to the study co-authored by Joshua Black, Ph.D, exposures rose by 924% in children 12 or younger and 1,506% in teenagers.

The study pulled data from more than 50 poison centers across 49 states and has shown that not only has there been an increase in poisonings, but the severity of these cases has worsened, with life-threatening exposures increasing from 16% in 2015 to nearly 45% in 2023.

According to Denver Health, over 5,000 children have died from fentanyl overdoses in the past two decades, with a significant spike during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Denver Health said that the overwhelming majority of exposures for young children were unintentional. But among teens, it’s a different story. For 13- to 19-year-olds, it’s predominantly misused, with those children intentionally using it for some effect.

Black encourages families to have naloxone on hand and to know how to use it.

If you or someone you know has been exposed to a poison or toxin, call the Poison Help Line at 800-222-1222 or use poisonhelp.org to get immediate assistance. The Rocky Mountain Poison Center has provided 24-hour poison emergency service for more than 60 years.