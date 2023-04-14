Watch Now
Denver police identify, cite man accused of tackling Dinger during Rockies game

The Denver Police Department has identified and cited a man accused of tackling Dinger, the Colorado Rockies mascot, during Monday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 14, 2023
DENVER — The Denver Police Department has identified and cited a man accused of tackling Dinger, the Colorado Rockies mascot, during Monday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Investigators contacted Kenneth Sonley, 45, by phone after issuing a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin Thursday.

Sonley turned himself into police around 2:50 p.m. Friday, and was cited for assault and disturbing the peace. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on May 12.

In a tweet, Denver PD thanked the community for tips that led to Sonley's identification.

