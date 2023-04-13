Denver police searching for fan who tackled Dinger during Rockies home game

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is searching for the person who tackled Dinger, the Colorado Rockies mascot, during Monday's home game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The incident happened around 8:18 p.m., according to a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin.

In a video sent to Denver7 by a viewer, you can see the suspect climb on top of the bullpen and tackle Dinger.

Person tackles Dinger during Colorado Rockies game

The Rockies employee working as Dinger was injured, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.