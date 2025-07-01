Denver man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with woman's March 2024 death

DENVER — A Denver jury on Tuesday convicted a man of first-degree murder in connection with a woman's death in March 2024.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Iliff Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 2, 2024, after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an injured woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified her on March 6 as Desiree Terrazas, 39. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Detectives determined through an investigation that her death was the result of domestic violence.

James Sanchez was arrested on March 7, 2024, in connection with Terrazas's death. On Tuesday, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced he was convicted of first-degree murder.

A jury today convicted James Sanchez of first-degree murder. On March 2, 2024, Sanchez shot and killed 39 year-old Desiree Terrazas in the 2700 block of west Iliff Avenue. Sanchez faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he's sentenced on September 2. — Denver DA's Office (@DenverDAsOffice) July 1, 2025

Sanchez will be sentenced on September 2, and he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA's office.