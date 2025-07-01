Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with woman's March 2024 death

FILE - A view of a jury box. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, pool)
DENVER — A Denver jury on Tuesday convicted a man of first-degree murder in connection with a woman's death in March 2024.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Iliff Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 2, 2024, after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an injured woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified her on March 6 as Desiree Terrazas, 39. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Denver police tape

Local

Denver police arrest man accused of killing woman in DV-related incident

Stephanie Butzer

Detectives determined through an investigation that her death was the result of domestic violence.

James Sanchez was arrested on March 7, 2024, in connection with Terrazas's death. On Tuesday, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced he was convicted of first-degree murder.

Sanchez will be sentenced on September 2, and he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA's office.

