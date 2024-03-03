Woman killed in SW Denver shooting

DENVER — A woman shot and killed in southwest Denver Saturday is being investigated as a homicide.
The shooting was first reported by police around 8 p.m.
It happened in the 2700 block of W. Illiff Avenue in the city's College View neighborhood.
Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
No arrests have been and suspect information was not available.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.