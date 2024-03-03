Watch Now
Woman killed in SW Denver shooting

KMGH
Posted at 10:08 AM, Mar 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-03 12:08:19-05

DENVER — A woman shot and killed in southwest Denver Saturday is being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting was first reported by police around 8 p.m.

It happened in the 2700 block of W. Illiff Avenue in the city's College View neighborhood.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been and suspect information was not available.

 

