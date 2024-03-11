Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver police arrest man accused of killing woman in domestic violence-related incident

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver police tape
Posted at 3:56 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 18:02:00-04

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a domestic violence-related incident in early March.

The Denver Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Iliff Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 2 after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an injured woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified her on March 6 as Desiree Terrazas, 39. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Detectives determined through an investigation that her death was the result of domestic violence. They identified the suspect as 31-year-old James Sanchez, police said.

Sanchez was arrested on March 7, police said. He is being held for investigation of first- and second-degree murder.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 11, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here