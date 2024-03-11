Denver police arrest man accused of killing woman in domestic violence-related incident

DENVER — Denver police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of killing a woman in a domestic violence-related incident in early March.

The Denver Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of W. Iliff Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. on March 2 after receiving a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an injured woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified her on March 6 as Desiree Terrazas, 39. Her cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound and the manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Detectives determined through an investigation that her death was the result of domestic violence. They identified the suspect as 31-year-old James Sanchez, police said.

Sanchez was arrested on March 7, police said. He is being held for investigation of first- and second-degree murder.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 11, 11am