Denver food truck owner says she never returned to LoDo after first ban was put in place two years ago

DENVER — Around two years after Denver police banned late-night weekend food trucks in Denver's Lower Downtown in response to a shooting in which 6 bystanders were injured by gunfire from officers, a similar ban is back as police tries to yet again curb crime in the area.

Here's who you'll hear from for this story:



Leilani Johnson, owner of RJ's Tacowich, a food truck owner, who stopped doing business in LoDo after the first ban in the area back in 2022.

Why we're bringing you this story: Denver7 continues its commitment to hold your public officials accountable by bringing you the voices of people affected by decisions made by the city. For this story, we bring you the perspective of a food truck owner who had to look elsewhere to sustain their business after DPD banned food trucks in the area, and why they said bans won't address the underlying issue of safety.

Owner of RJ's Tacowich Leilani Johnson said after the first ban was put in place, she never went back to LoDo because it was so detrimental to her business. Instead, she found new places to operate.

"To see it again to the people who are working so hard… what are you doing about the actual problem?" asked Johnson in response to the latest food truck ban, announced by Denver police last week.

Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Fridays through Sundays, food trucks aren't allowed in the highly-trafficked area on Blake, Market or Larimer Streets between 18th and 21 streets, as well as 21st St. between Market and Larimer.

They are only allowed in a new designated zone.

Click on the video below to see which areas will be affected by the new food truck ban:

Here's where DPD is banning food trucks in LoDo starting Sept. 6, 2024

DPD officials said the goal is to reduce the number of fights and incidents that occur after bars and clubs let out, which they said could lead to gun violence.

Denver7 requested an interview with someone from the police department to find out how crime is trending in that area, but a spokesperson only referred us to their Crime Map and other dashboards.

DPD's Crime Map only offers the last six months of data and shows as few as two violent crimes in a four-week period in that area and a maximum of seven in that same time frame.

"There is a lack of accountability," said Johnson.

While Johnson has taken her business elsewhere, she believes food truck operators like herself are being unfairly targeted.

"The actual problem is that people are going and being over-served," said Johnson.

She wants law enforcement to consider other factors that might be to blame, rather than punishing small businesses.

"How much enforcement is present? How much lighting is available?" asked Johnson.