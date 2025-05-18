Denver police investigate 4 separate fatal crashes; pedestrians struck in multiple cases

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating four separate fatal crashes this weekend, three of which involved hit-and-run drivers.

The incidents occurred on Interstate 25, W. Colfax Avenue, and Interstate 70, with pedestrians being struck in multiple cases.

The first crash occurred early Saturday morning on I-25 at S. Colorado Boulevard.

At least one person was killed after a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that also shut down southbound 1-25 for several hours.

Police have not released a full description of the vehicle that fled the scene, saying only they are looking for a dark-colored pickup truck.

The second crash occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of W. Colfax Avenue and N. Speer Boulevard. It involved a hit-and-run driver.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in that crash. A vehicle description was not provided.

Shortly after, police were called to another hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on I-25.

Police said a vehicle struck and killed the victim, who was on foot on the freeway near the W. 23rd Avenue on-ramp.

Police do not have a description of the suspect vehicle involved in that crash.

The fourth fatal crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. and involved a pedestrian on I-70.

Police said the victim was struck in the westbound lanes near the Federal Boulevard exit. Police are not looking for the driver involved in this crash.

Investigations are ongoing as police work to identify those responsible.