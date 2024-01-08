Denver cold weather shelters to remain open through Jan. 15

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will keep its severe weather shelters open through Jan. 15 due to forecasted cold temperatures this week.

A storm brought snow early Monday, impacting many morning commutes, but the skies have started to clear. Colorado will have improving weather on the backside of the storm, although several more inches of snow can be expected over the central and northern mountains through Tuesday.

Wednesday will see a break in the moisture, with mild temperatures and calmer winds. Highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s in the afternoon, ahead of a blast of arctic air.

An arctic cold front will move into the central Rockies Thursday and bring much colder air and snow. The cold will remain through the weekend along with periods of snow.

Today's Forecast A chilly and active weather pattern this week for much of the nation Mike Nelson

Denver activated its cold weather shelters Friday ahead of cold weather and snow. Officials announced Monday that it will keep those shelters open through the evening of Monday, Jan. 15.

Overnight shelters at the Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel) and New Directions (former Best Western) will open every day from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

In addition, Denver's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will have "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. In some cases, the shelters can also help arrange transportation. They expand their capacity in cold weather.

The front door locations include:



For individual men – Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St.

Buses will transfer people from St. Francis Center (2323 Curtis Street) to the Denver Navigation Campus and New Directions between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. every day. They will be taken back to the day shelter in the morning. Those who seek shelter after 9 p.m. should head directly to the Denver Navigation Campus at 4040 Quebec Street.

Colorado weather: Tracking when snow moves out of Denver area Monday

Families in need of shelter can call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Recreation centers and libraries will act as warming centers during the day through Jan. 15.

The city said it could extend its sheltering depending on the forecast and will monitor the latest weather conditions.