Severe weather overnight shelters will open Friday evening through Monday in Denver

DENVER — As cold temperatures and snow moves toward Denver, the city said it will open its severe weather overnight shelters for people in need.

The Department of Housing Stability (HOST) will open the following shelters from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Friday and lasting through Monday:



Denver Navigation Campus (former Doubletree hotel)

New Directions (former Best Western hotel)

The city will evaluate if it should extend the cold weather sheltering on Monday.

In addition, HOST will have "front door" shelter access points, which offer walk-up access, longer hours and can help people navigate what shelter facility is best for their situation. In some cases, the shelters can also help arrange transportation. They expand their capacity in cold weather. The front door locations include:



For individual men: Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St., 303-294-0157

For individual women: Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St., 303-294-0241

For youth 15-20 years old: Urban Peak, 2100 Stout St., 303-974-2908

For families with minor children: The Salvation Army Connection Center, phone intake - 303-295-3366

Buses will transport people from St. Francis Center, located at 2323 Curtis St., to the Denver Navigation Campus and New Directions on Monday through Friday between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Families in need can contact the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

To learn more about shelter access in Denver, click here.