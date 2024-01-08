Snowy, windy and cold for the Monday morning commute

A strong winter storm is rolling through Colorado and we'll see some tricky travel for the Monday morning commute.

Snow will continue early on in Denver, with clearing skies from north to south by the afternoon. We'll likely just see some flurries across the metro area by noon.

Temperatures will be much colder to start the week with highs in the low 30s for metro Denver and snow. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder. We'll see wind chills in the single digits and plains through the afternoon.

Snow totals will likely be around 2 to 4 inches for the metro area, but heavier to the south with 3 to 6 inches near the Palmer Divide.

Blizzard-like conditions are to be expected over the southeastern corner of Colorado through Monday night as this system swirls out of the state.

Tuesday will see a break in the moisture, with milder temperatures and calmer winds. Highs will be in the 40s in the afternoon, ahead of a blast of arctic air.

An Arctic cold front will move into the northern Rockies later this week and should slide southward into Colorado. Much colder air and some light snow can be expected started Wednesday night.

