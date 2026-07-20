Denver City Council plans to vote on postponing ordinance extending bar, club hours until 4 a.m.

DENVER — Denver City Council on Monday plans to vote on postponing an ordinance that would allow some bars and clubs to stay open until 4 a.m., a measure city officials argue will help make Denver safer for nightclub goers.

The measure, Council Bill 26-0921, was set to go on a second and final reading before city council Monday afternoon, but Council member Pro Tem Diana Romero Campbell told Denver7 hours ahead of the vote that she has been “hearing a lot from community members” following a deadly shooting at a southeast Denver nightclub and wanted to respond thoughtfully.

The shooting, which left one person dead and eight others injured, happened in an area of Denver that Campbell represents.

A vote to formally postpone the ordinance will take place in lieu of the second reading. The ordinance will then be postponed for the next two weeks.

What would the ordinance do, exactly?

The ordinance would repeal outdated amusement and cabaret license types and reduce the number from 14 to 3 — adult entertainment, limited entertainment and the nightclub licenses.

It would also allow for bars and clubs that operate under the nightclub license to remain open until 4 a.m., though the last call for alcohol sales would remain cut off at 2 a.m., as mandated by state law.

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Eric Escudero, a spokesperson for the city's department of licensing and consumer protection, told Denver7 previously the ordinance has a couple of goals: One is to make Denver safer, which he said means solving an issue that’s been around for a long time.

“If some entertainment businesses can stay open till 4 a.m. not serving alcohol after 2 a.m. like it already is, then we can see a gradual release of people, and we think that can reduce incidents of violence,” Escudero said.

The other goal, he said, is aimed at reducing "red tape” for businesses by making it easier to understand the licensing process.

He said that nightclub license, for example, comes with stronger regulations, such as a requirement for camera footage, rules for security guards, along with other regulations.

He said if an entertainment business is still required to get a license after these changes go into effect, business owners would be expected to apply for the new license types after their cabaret or amusement license expires.

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