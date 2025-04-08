Denver City Council members propose new ordinance to curb scrap metal theft

DENVER — In an effort to combat a rise in scrap metal theft across the city, two Denver City Council members proposed a new ordinance that would tighten regulations on how metals such as copper, brass and aluminum are bought and sold.

The policy, modeled after the city’s successful 2022 ordinance targeting catalytic converter theft, aims to create more transparency and accountability in the scrap metal trade. It was proposed by City Council members Darrell Watson (District 9) and Flor Alvidrez (District 7).

“I think there’s one really great thing about the work that Denver City Council did in 2022 when they passed the catalytic converter ordinance, it provided transparency,” said Councilman Darrell Watson.

Since that 2022 law took effect, catalytic converter thefts have dropped by 95%, according to Watson. But now, officials say criminals are shifting their focus to other valuable metals.

Watson said this new proposal is designed to get ahead of that trend.

“We wanted to create consistency for the businesses that deal in scrap metals,” Watson said. “We expect to see the same level of change: a reduction of crime and impact to businesses and communities from the theft of scrap metals.”

Under the ordinance, sellers would be required to present valid identification, and junk dealers would have to keep detailed transaction records for at least 180 days. Walk-up sales and cash payments would be banned, ensuring that the materials being sold were lawfully obtained.

“Cash transactions will end once this ordinance passes,” Watson said. “Dealers who receive scrap metals will be held accountable for receiving and trading illegally scrapped and illegally brought metals.”

The ordinance would also require scrap dealers to obtain a city-issued “junk dealer” license through the Department of Excise and Licenses, which would be tasked with enforcing the new rules in collaboration with Denver police and the City Attorney’s Office.

City leaders cited several high-profile thefts to illustrate the need for action. Watson pointed to the theft of $75,000 worth of copper from the “I Have a Dream” statue in City Park — a statue funded and maintained by nonprofits. He also noted that RTD reported more than $110,000 in copper thefts along rail lines in 2024 alone, which disrupted service and created safety concerns.

Watson emphasized that the new rules would not apply to those trading in aluminum cans or other food-related goods and that the ordinance is not intended to harm individuals who legally participate in scrap trade.

“This is an all-around win for residents of Denver, for businesses of Denver,” Watson said. “It requires transparency, increases accountability and provides safety for our residents.”

The proposed ordinance will be reviewed by city council committees through May, with formal readings expected this summer.