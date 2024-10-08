Cases of copper wire theft disrupting RTD service, including A Line on Tuesday

DENVER – RTD A Line service on Tuesday morning was disrupted as a result of copper theft, which the agency said has been an ongoing issue over the last several months.

At 6:52 a.m., RTD alerted riders that the A Line was delayed by around 15 minutes due to a trespasser on the tracks and added shortly after shuttle buses would replace the A Line due to the copper theft.

“RTD has seen multiple cases of copper wire theft near track signals, switches and rail crossings over the last months,” said Tina Jaquez, RTD public relations manager.

In July, RTD reported five cases of copper wire theft impacting light rail services in just one week. “Most of the theft has taken place along the R Line, which runs between Peoria Station in Aurora and Lincoln Station in Lone Tree,” said the July release.

RTD was not able to provide additional information about Tuesday morning’s interruption due to “open investigations” but back in July, RTD said it was investigating incidents along the A and G rail lines. A Line service was also impacted in the summer due to copper wire theft forcing RTD to provide bus service from Union Station to Central Park Station.

RTD said the recent copper wire thefts mirrored issues that impacted service in 2022. “Following a spike in copper wire thefts at that time, RTD implemented additional methods to discourage would-be thieves. The agency started embedding the copper wire in railroad ties, installing wooden covers, and greasing the wires to make them less valuable. RTD has also piloted adding tracking devices to copper wire coils across the system,” said RTD in July.

Local RTD appoints acting co-police chiefs as search for permanent chief looms Landon Haaf

The transportation agency said it works with local law enforcement to investigate copper wire theft incidents and asks the public to report suspicious behavior.

“The agency also warns thieves and would-be culprits that trespassing on RTD’s tracks is dangerous and deadly. Trains can approach from any direction at any time and are not able to quickly stop or slow down. Additionally, there is a real danger of electrocution from exposing and handling the system’s copper wires,” added Jaquez.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to RTD’s Transit Watch app or by calling dispatch at 303-299-2911 or by texting 303-434-9100.

Denver7 has been reporting on efforts to address safety issues for RTD riders over the last several years including the ability for dispatchers to see and hear live conditions inside RTD buses in an effort to improve safety for riders and drivers.