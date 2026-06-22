Denver announces changes to city-wide alert system after series of blunders this year

DENVER — Denver is changing how it alerts residents of public safety issues or weather-related events following a series of blunders this year which have eroded public trust in the city’s emergency alert system.

The announcement from the Denver Office of Emergency Management comes two weeks after the most recent incident, in which the city’s tornado sirens were activated by mistake amid severe storms, causing confusion and concern for thousands of Denverites since no tornado warning was in effect at the time.

Watch our latest story on what residents had to say about the city-wide mistake in the video below:

Tornado siren inadvertently set off in Denver caused by 'human error' and 'improper understanding of protocol'

In a news release Monday, city officials said the changes will enhance the reliability and precision of the city’s emergency communications so residents can “continue to receive critical, life-saving information when they need it most.”

To start, the city will move away from primarily using Wireless Emergency Alerts (those loud push alerts you get on your phone) to notify the public of serious public safety issues and will return to using the Reverse Emergency Notifications system for most non-weather-related public safety incidents.

A “configuration issue” with the use of WEAs was blamed for the widespread, accidental broadcast of a shelter-in-place alert aimed solely for neighbors near DU in January. A similar issue was suspected behind a second widespread emergency alert mishap three months later.

Officials said that if the use of a WEA is warranted, additional approval will now be required from the city’s executive director of Public Safety. Only management at the city’s OEM will be authorized to send city-wide WEA alerts, officials said.

“Unlike WEA, REN allows for more precise geographic targeting and provides residents greater control over the alerts they receive,” a spokesperson from the mayor’s office said Monday.



Denver residents interested in signing up to receive REN alerts via phone, text or email can do so by clicking here.

But city officials said WEA will not go away — especially to alert residents of severe or widespread emergencies.

In Monday’s news release, the mayor’s spokesperson said Denver has updated its WEA policy to require a minimum of three approvals for localized alerts, including authorization from the Department of Public Safety Director's Office. City-wide WEA alerts will require direct authorization from the OEM director or designee.

What about the sirens?

After human error and “improper understanding of protocol” was blamed for the activation of the city’s tornado sirens earlier this month, city officials said Monday changes to how these sirens are given the green light have also been put in place.

The mayor’s spokesperson said a confirmation will now be required from the National Weather Service before Denver activates sirens for weather events. For non-weather events, an approval will now be required from either the Executive Director of Safety or the Office of Emergency Management.

City officials said Denver does not use the WEA system (those loud push alerts you get on your phone) for most weather-related emergencies and instead relies on NWS forecasters to determine whether to issue a WEA that will then trigger the Outdoor Warning System.

They said the city may issue a localized WEA and activate the OWS “should a mass casualty incident or other major threat require immediate public action.”

The city will not activate outdoor warning sirens without first issuing a WEA, the mayor’s spokesperson said.

“In all cases, residents can expect that if they hear Denver's outdoor warning sirens, WEA has also been issued,” the spokesperson said, adding additional safeguards now require direct authorization from an OEM representative or Department of Safety executive leadership, or their designee, before a non-weather-related siren activation can occur.

Lastly, city officials said all personnel involved in Denver’s emergency notification systems will be required to participate in newly updated and added annual training to ensure consistent understanding of protocols, procedures, and system capabilities.

"These updates reflect Denver’s commitment to strengthening public trust and ensuring residents receive accurate, timely and appropriately targeted information during emergencies,” the mayor’s spokesperson said. “City leaders will continue to evaluate notification systems, incorporate community feedback, and invest in improvements that keep residents and visitors safe, informed and confident in Denver’s emergency response.”