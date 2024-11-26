Denver affordable housing center for single parents welcomes new residents at third location

DENVER — A Colorado nonprofit opened a third affordable housing facility for single parents this week on Alameda Avenue.

The Warren Village at Alameda community will provide another option for families to transition from homelessness, staying in shelters and unsafe living situations. The nonprofit's mission for the last 50 years has been to help single parents build wealth and set their families up for long-term success.

CEO of Warren Village Ethan Hemming told Denver7, the nonprofit's newest complex cost $53 million and took three years to complete. It has 89 apartments, furnished with a refrigerator, bed and couch. More than 200 families have already expressed interest in Warren Village at Alameda, and the first approved families started moving in on Monday.

"We provide services in three core areas: safe and affordable housing, workforce training, and for all the kiddos between zero and five, we have an early learning center on our sites that provides education, supportive services, everything a little kid might need,"Hemming said.

The early learning center is expected to be completed in January of 2025.

Alan Stedman A bedroom at Warren village.

"The center really takes pressure off of [parents]," Hemming said. "We want to house them, we want to help them get educated, we want to take care of their kids."

Many of the residents from Warren Village are coming from unsafe situations, related to domestic violence or substance abuse. The early learning center solves a critical safety and transportation issue many families face getting their kids to child care. The early learning center will serve 120 children between the ages of 0 and 5 years old.

Hemming said applications for the new Warren Village location are still open. You can find out how to apply here. Warren Village has two other locations in Denver as well.